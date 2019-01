JINGLE BELL BAZAAR AT YBOR WAS FUN EVENT Jingle Bell Bazaar At Ybor was a Holiday Shopping Bazaar hosted by L’Diva Couture Boutique. Linda Archie is the owner. The Holiday Bazaar, held on December 16th, had 70 small business vendors, local artists, food vendors, direct sales vendors, financial advisors and eight local on-line…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.