Jeezy and and his fiancée, Mahi. Jeezy is no longer on the market, as the Atlanta-based rapper has asked his longtime girlfriend to marry him. Mahi, the mother of their daughter Amra Nor, is the lucky lady, reports say. Sources say Jeezy even blessed her with a new Range Rover to go with the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.