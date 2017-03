The New York Giants and star defensive end, USF alum Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday. Pierre-Paul received a $62 million contract with $40 million guaranteed. The total value of the deal could reach $66 million if incentives are met. “This is where I wanted to be,” Pierre-Paul said….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.