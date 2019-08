For all the talk about Bruce Arians’ “No risk-it, no biscuit” philosophy, Arians has always been very adept at providing easy first- and second-read openings for his quarterbacks. It’s not just about hurling the ball at four vertical receivers and hoping things work out. Arians does this with everything from “levels” concepts with three receivers…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.