JAMEIS WINSTON … Keynote Speaker ERNEST CONEY, JR. CEO & President of the CDC of Tampa, Inc. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Several years ago, a 17-year-old high school junior was killed while attending an event in East Tampa. The young man, John Singleton, was an innocent bystander, struck…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.