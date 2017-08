Jaden Smith, the son of Will and Jada has just completed filming a new movie about skateboarders. Jaden Smith and Elizabeth Rodriguez lead a cast of real-life female skateboarders in a new film. The yet-to-be titled movie has been directed by Crystal Moselle, the filmmaker behind acclaimed 2015 documentary The Wolfpack. According to The…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.