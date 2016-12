J. Cole’s album 4 Your Eyez Only has been his best in chart ratings and sales. Every single song on J. Cole’s album 4 Your Eyez Only is currently charting in the Top 40 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The cuts “False Prophets” and “Everybody Dies” off his Eyez documentary also cracked the Hot…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.