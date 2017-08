LEONARDO JACKSON 5/8/1982 to 8/1/2017 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor As Ms. Annette Jackson makes preparations to bury her son, she waits on answers. All she knows is that her son died while incarcerated at the Angola State Prison in unincorporated West Feliciana Parrish, Louisiana. Ms. Jackson said, “The Chaplain called me at…



