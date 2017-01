Demarlon Thomas was killed at a Halfway House in Michigan. A former gang member saw his prison sentence commuted by then-President Obama in November—only to be killed almost exactly two months later. Demarlon Thomas, 31, was transitioning out of the federal prison system in a Saginaw, Mich., halfway house after having his…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.