STEPHEN GREGORY JAMES Detectives are investigating the death of a Pinellas County inmate. He died about 7:55 a.m., Sunday. According to police, early Sunday, Stephen Gregory James, 29, inside his assigned housing area. He was not responsive at the time. The medical staff performed CPR, and called paramedics. James was pronounced dead at the scene….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.