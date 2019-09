ALSTIN GREGGORY GUICE The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner has completed its investigation and determined the cause of death of an inmate. The death took place in April 2019. The death took place at the Hillsborough County Jail. The Medical Examiner’s report stated the cause of death of Alstin Greggory Guice, 42, of Tampa,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.