ROBERT GILNER Pinellas County detectives have charged an inmate with the introduction of contraband into a detention facility after 3 inmates became ill. According to police, 29-year-old Robert Gilner, Jason Koketek, 30, and Jason Sandy, 31, were being housed in the jail. On April 27th, all three began showing signs of overdose. Officials provided…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.