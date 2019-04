CARLTON BURGESS …Founder MAURICE ALLEN …Concert Artist PHILLIP AND FIONA WILLIAMS …Concert Artists REV. DR. BRAXTON D. SHELLEY …Guest Conference Musician Carlton Burgess, Founder, and Cheryl Young, Academic Dean, of the Hymn Lovers Conference, announce that they are excited to present a planned time of refreshing, restoration, and fun for music ministry leaders….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.