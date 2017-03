JATHA ROYAL, JR. 10/8/1980 to 2/26/2017 Police have released this photograph of the vehicle believed to have struck a 36-year-old Tampa man and fled the scene early Sunday. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor During the early morning hours of Sunday, February 26th, a 36-year-old man was hit and killed in Ybor…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.