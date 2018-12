CARMERON RAY BAXLEY Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a hit and run accident. The accident took place Saturday, around 11:30 p.m. According to police, Cameron Ray Baxley, of Ruskin, was driving north bound on 3rd Street North, and turned onto 1st Avenue North. Two people were crossing 1st Avenue, North in a marked crosswalk….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.