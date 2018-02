HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY HOSTS BLACK HERITAGE CELEBRATION “Celebrating Our Royal Heritage” was the theme of the Black Heritage Celebration hosted by Hillsborough County. The celebration was held on Friday, February 16, 2018, in the Joe Chillura Courthouse Square. Program participants included, from left: Albert Coleman, Hillsborough County Community Affairs, who gave closing remarks; Rev. Francis…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.