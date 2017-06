HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY BRANCH NAACP YOUTH COUNCIL HOSTS ACT-SO COMPETITION The Hillsborough County Branch NAACP held its ACT-SO competition during “Sunday Showcase.” The event, on Sunday, June 11th, was held in the Life Center at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. Juwan Ayer-Cole was the ACT-SO Chairperson. Also during the dinner, officers of the Branch’s Youth…



