CRAIG LATIMER Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections ¬† BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor ¬† Unlike past mid-term elections, more voters in Hillsborough County cast ballots during the Primary Election. As a result, Craig Latimer,¬†Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections said there is a need to increase the number of employees involved in the election….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.