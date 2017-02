Ret. Lt. Col Henry Talley, V Florida A&M University this week announced Henry C. Talley V as the new dean of its school of nursing, becoming the first man to lead the school in university’s 130-year history. Talley, a retired United States Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel and former founding director of Michigan State University’s Nurse…



