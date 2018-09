HELIOS DONATES $2.1 MILLION GRANT TO BLACK LEADERSHIP NETWORK FOR SCHOLARSHIPS Last Thursday, members of the community gathered for the historic presentation of a $2.1 Million Grant from the Helois Foundation. As a result of the award, the Black leadership Network can provide financial assistance to several students. The presentation took place at…



