DR. SHEILA JOHNSON FORMER MAYOR SANDY FREEDMAN BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer One of Tampa’s most popular events next month will honor one of the most intriguing businesswomen in the country. Dr. Sheila Johnson, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) and chief executive officer of Salamander Hotels and Resorts – which includes Innisbrook Resort…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.