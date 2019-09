FALO KANE … Facing seven counts of sexual battery A 32-year-old Certified Nursing Assistant has been arrested for sexual battery. Three additional charges were filed against him Thursday. Falo Kane, of Clearwater, was initially arrested and charged with four counts of sexual battery. Two of the incidents took place in 2016 and two others…



