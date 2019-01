Howard W. Blake High School, site of HBCU College Fair, February 23, 2019 Within 4 weeks, Ms.Sherryne Scriven will be hosting the second Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) College Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10 a. m. – 1 p. m., Blake High School Media Center, 1701 North…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.