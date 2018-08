HART RECOGNIZES BUS OPERATORS FOR MILLION MILES OF SAFE DRIVING Thirteen HART operators, joined by their families, were recognized on Tuesday, July 31, during the Authority’s Third Annual HART Million Mile Safe Driver Awards Luncheon in honor of those who achieved outstanding safety milestones in safe driving and service. Driving 14 consecutive years without…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.