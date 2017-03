HART HOSTS RECEPTION FOR ITS RETIREES Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) held a reception for its retirees to share time together and enjoy refreshments. The reception was held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Library. HART CEO, Katharine Eagan was there to personally greet the retirees. From left to right…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.