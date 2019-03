Newly named HART CEO Benjamin Limmer, center, is shown with Mrs. Chloe Coney and HART Board member Marvin Knight. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Recently, members of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority selected a new CEO. The decision was reached unanimously to appoint Benjamin Limmer to serve in the position….



