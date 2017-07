CHRISTINE AND CHRISTOPHER IRVIN BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Thursday evening, 40-year-old Christopher Irvin died at the Tampa Electric Company’s plant in Apollo Beach. Michael McCort, 60, an engineer, also died in the blast. Several others were injured as well. Four of the injured were admitted into Tampa General Hospital with…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.