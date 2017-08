Gus Trent is celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Rodeo Fest. By Kenya Woodard Sentinel Feature Writer Ask Gus Trent his thoughts on the five-year anniversary of Rodeo Fest and the horseman will admit he’s in “disbelief” the event is still ongoing. “It’s a lot work, but it’s a labor of love,” he said. “We…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.