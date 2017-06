GUESTS JOIN HOLSEY TEMPLE CME CHURCH DURING 108th CHURCH ANNIVERSARY Holsey Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (CME) held its 108th Church Anniversary on Sunday, May 28th. Several officials of the CME Church were in Tampa for the celebration. The church is located at 3729 N. 15th St. Those who participated in the service from left…



