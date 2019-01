VICTOR PEREZ MADRIGAL Marijuana seized by police The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office raided a Valrico home Thursday. During the raid, they seized marijuana with a street value of more than $1 million. The raid took place at 1513 Kyle Court. Victor Perez Madrigal, 49, was taken into custody and charged with possession of…



