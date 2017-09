GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSES A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday, August 31, 2017, for Gardens at Diana Point for new affordable townhouses. The complex will be in the 4400 block of E. Diana Street, near N. 43rd St. The development is one of the project of the Corporation to Develop Communities (CDC) of Tampa,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.