ED NARAIN Earlier this week, Governor Rick Scott announced the re-appointment of two individuals to the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County. Ms. Megan Proulx Dempsey of Tampa, is senior corporate counsel for TECO Services, Inc. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Tampa and her Juris Doctor from Stetson University. Edwin Narain, 41, of Tampa,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.