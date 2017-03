MARVA JOHNSON EMERY GAINEY On Friday, Governor Rick Scott announced the appointment of 14 members to the Florida Constitution Revision Commission (CRC). He appointed Carlos Beruff as Chairman of the Commission last Wednesday. The 37–member Commission convenes every 20 years to review Florida’s Constitution and propose potential changes to be approved by Florida voters. Mrs….



