Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, JaVale McGee and Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors won Game 2 Tuesday night, 136-100. If you didn’t watch it, don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything. The Warriors smelled blood in the water and ended the game almost right after it started. The Kawhi Leonard-less Spurs lost every single…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.