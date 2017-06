GEORGE WASHINGTON CARVER CENTER GRADUATION HELD The George Washington Carver Center, located at 2934 E. Hillsborough at 30th Street, held its Graduation Ceremony on May 18, 2017. Three students were listed as graduates: Quantaneisha Graham, Pedro Gonzales (not shown) and Barry Valentin. The Commencement speaker was Honorable Judge Nick Nazaretian, who was introduced by teacher…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.