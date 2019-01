MELANIE WILLIAMS Senior Vice President, Frontier Communications Ms. Melanie Williams,Frontier’s Senior Vice President for Operations, South Region, has been appointed Vice Chair of the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) Board of Directors for 2019. Selected for the HART Board in April 2018 by Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Williams has already had an impact…



