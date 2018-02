FRATERNITY’S FOUNDATION HOSTS ‘DAY OF SERVICE’ FOR STUDENTS GZL Educational Foundation and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. hosted a Community Empowerment and Social Justice Symposium for middle and high school students. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service event was held at Hillsborough Community College, Ybor Campus, on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Participants…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.