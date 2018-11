Epsilon Mu Mu Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., welcomes five new brothers to the fraternity. From left right: Brother Roderick Cunningham (Co-Chair, Intake Committee), Brother Alejandro Kelly, Brother Frank Canty, Brother De’Angelo Fletcher, Brother Jabare Mitchell, Brother Boe Harris (Chapter, Intake Committee Chairman), Brother Dennis King and Brother Frederick Navoy (Co-Chair, Intake Committee). …



