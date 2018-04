FRATERNITY RECEIPIENT OF PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS Recently, members of the Tampa Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., gathered in Mobile, Alabama for their 68thSouthern Province Council Meeting. Last Saturday, the Tampa Alumni Chapter was honored when the “Southern Province Chapter Of The Year”Award and the “Reclamation Chapter Of The Year”Awards were bestowed upon them….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.