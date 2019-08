TERRIKA HALL KAYLYN FUDGE CEDRIC BURTON DEVIN RUSSELL Four individuals were arrested and charged with bringing cell phones into a detention facility last week. The phones were discovered on August 1st during a random search. The phones were discovered around 2:45 p.m., a 14400 49th Street, North, in Clearwater. The incident occurred in…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.