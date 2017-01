Esteban Santiago has been federally charged and is being held in the Broward County jail. FORT LAUDERDALE, FL —- He was incoherent and agitated. Voices in his head told him to join ISIS, according to law enforcement sources. Authorities were so concerned when Esteban Santiago visited the FBI Anchorage, Alaska, office in November…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.