FORMER TEAMMATES JOIN SELMON FAMILY AT STATUE UNVEILING Several teammates who played football with Lee Roy Selmon and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined his family and other officials for the unveiling of a statue to honor the standout player. Selmon was the first overall player drafted in 1976 by the NFL, and the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.