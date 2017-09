DWAYNE L. TAYLOR A federal jury found a former State Representative guilty of 9 counts of wire fraud. The trial ended last Thursday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16, 2017. According to evidence presented at trial, Dwayne L. Taylor, 49, of Daytona Beach, ran for re-election in 2012 and 2014. During those…



