BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor A former Hillsborough High School Principal passed away Thursday in a local hospital after a brief hospital stay. Coleman Bell was 72 years old. A native of Tampa, Bell attended the public schools of Hillsborough County and graduated from Middleton High School with the class of 1962. Ironically, Bell, Class…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.