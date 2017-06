Rev. R.B. Holmes sent a detailed blueprint to FAMU’s Board of Trustees earlier this month, while FAMU’s national alumni associationpresident Lt. Col. Gregory Clark, was happy the alumni were being included in the process. Larry Robinson is now serving as FAMU’s interim president. When Florida A&M University national alumni convened in Baltimore for their…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.