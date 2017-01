RUBIN ROBINSON 4/21/1947 — 1/16/2017 A former college drum major and Vietnam veteran died following a brief illness. Mr. Rubin “Martin” Robinson was 69-years-old. A native of St. Petersburg, Mr. Robinson graduated from Gibbs High School. He continued his education at Florida A & M University, where he majored in Physical Education….



