MRS. JAN PLATT 9/27/1936 — 11/3/2017 A popular former Hillsborough County Commissioner and community advocate died on Friday. Mrs. Jan Platt was 81-years-old. A native of St. Petersburg, Mrs. Platt graduated from Hillsborough High School. She continued her education at Florida State University. Mrs. Platt graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and enrolled at the University…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.