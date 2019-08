FAISAL BUARKI Last week, a federal judge sentenced a former college student to serve time in prison for possession of firearms by an alien. He pleaded guilty June 3, 2019,. According to court documents, in February 2019, Tampa Police officers conducted a traffic stop in South Tampa on a car driven by Faisal Buraki,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.