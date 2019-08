SECILY WILSON BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor Former Bay Area TV Journalist, Secily Wilson is extending an invitation to women in the Tampa community to join her to “Fall Into Fabulous.” The event will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, with registration at 8:30 a. m., followed by the program at 9 a. m….



