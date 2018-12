MELVIN JENKINS An employee of the Hillsborough County School District surrendered to police last week. He was charged with one count of being an Authority Figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on December 6th, around 10:30 a.m. Melvin Jenkins…



